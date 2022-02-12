56 corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 10:55 PM2022-02-12T22:55:14+5:302022-02-12T22:55:14+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 12: In all, 56 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to ...
In all, 56 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Dagadiya Arcade, Nandanvan Colony, Kanchanwadi, Jawahar Colony, Jaldhara Colony, N-4, Ulkanagari, Garkheda, Devanagari, Saraswatinagar, Bhagatsinghnagar, Reliance Mall, Hudco, South City (One each). Harsul - 2, Others - 13.
Patients found in the rurla areas are from Wadgaon Kolhati - 1. Bajajnagar, Waluj (Two each). Ranjangaon - 3, Others - 19.
Patients tally in district on February 12
New patients: 56 (City 29 Rural 27)
Total patients: 1,69,170
Cured - 1,62,916
Discharged today: 229 (City 113 116 rural)
Active: 2,533
Deaths: 3721 (00 die on Saturday)
Corona vaccination in district on February 12
Total Doses: 44,94,135
First Dose: 28,23,833
Second Dose: 16,39,106
Precaution Dose: 31,196