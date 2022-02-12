56 corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

In all, 56 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Dagadiya Arcade, Nandanvan Colony, Kanchanwadi, Jawahar Colony, Jaldhara Colony, N-4, Ulkanagari, Garkheda, Devanagari, Saraswatinagar, Bhagatsinghnagar, Reliance Mall, Hudco, South City (One each). Harsul - 2, Others - 13.

Patients found in the rurla areas are from Wadgaon Kolhati - 1. Bajajnagar, Waluj (Two each). Ranjangaon - 3, Others - 19.

Patients tally in district on February 12

New patients: 56 (City 29 Rural 27)

Total patients: 1,69,170

Cured - 1,62,916

Discharged today: 229 (City 113 116 rural)

Active: 2,533

Deaths: 3721 (00 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 12

Total Doses: 44,94,135

First Dose: 28,23,833

Second Dose: 16,39,106

Precaution Dose: 31,196