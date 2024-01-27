5.75 K Anganwadi workers resume duty after 52 days of agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 52-day-long strike of Anganwadi workers and their assistants ended on the eve of Republic Day with assurance from the State Government.

It may be noted that over 5.750 Anganwadi workers, under the leadership of 'AITUC,' had gone on an indefinite strike since December 4 for their various demands inlcuding pension and promotion.

The function of Anganwadis was paralysed due to the strike. About 2.25 lakh children in the age group of zero to 6 years and pregnant women and lactating mothers were deprived of nutrition and vaccination.

The works like monitoring of the health of nearly 5,500 children in the 'severe acute malnutrition (SAM)' and 'moderate acute malnutrition (MAM)' categories of malnutrition, regular weight and height observation of the children was stopped. Alternative arrangements were made for this, but it could not succeed either. So the administration was worried.

Some Anganwadi workers and assistants returned to work on Wednesday when the Integrated Child Development Department took a 'no work, no pay' stand. Finally, after a positive discussion with the Secretary in the Ministry, the Anganwadi Workers Unions called off the strike on Thursday evening. All Anganwadis in the district wer opened for flag hoisting on Republic Day. So the administration breathed a sigh of relief.

Hurdles of promotion cleared

In this regard, the District President of the Anganwadi Employees union Prof Ram Baheti said that the government forced the workers to stage a strike for 52 days for no reason. The Secretary gave written assurances regarding some of the demands.

- 2, 469 big Anganwadis

- 775 mini Anganwadis

- 2, 469 Anganwadi workers participated in the strike

-775 mini Anganwadi workers

- 2,594 big Anganwadi assistants