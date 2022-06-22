58 copycats caught in PG exams

Aurangabad, June 22:

A total of 58 students were caught while indulging in malpractice during postgraduate examinations at the two centres in Khuldabad on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole paid a surprise visit to the two colleges of Khuldabad today when the students were taking MA and M SC papers. VC’s squad caught ten students at Kohinoor College and 48 candidates at Chishtiya College.

The squad comprises dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr S T Gaikwad, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Anita Murugkar.

The university officers said that the recommendations were made to the malpractice committee to take further action against the students. When contacted, the education society head of Kohinoor College Mazhar Khan was not available for the comment.