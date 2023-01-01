58 unemployment conventions in Marathwada

Aurangabad

District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Guidance Centre will organise 58 online and offline conventions in Marathwada for educated unemployed youths between January and March.

The unemployed will get enormous employment opportunities through these conventions.

Out of the 598 conventions, eight will be held in Aurangabad centre in January and February and two in March. Similarly, such conventions will be held in Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur. Osmanabad and Beed districts.

Further information will be available on the webportal. https://www.rojgarmahaswayam.gov.in. The interested candidates should contact the centre, appealed the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner skill development department.