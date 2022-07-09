59 corona patients reported on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 9, 2022 10:35 PM2022-07-09T22:35:02+5:302022-07-09T22:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 9: As many as, 59 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 37 in city and 22 ...
Aurangabad, July 9:
As many as, 59 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 37 in city and 22 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 59 (City: 37, Rural: 22)
Total Patients: 1,70,567
Patients discharged: 29 (City: 23, Rural: 06)
Total Discharged: 1,66,442
Total Deaths: 3736 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 389
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,50,791
First Dose: 30,22,743
Second Dose: 23,27,993
Precaution Dose: 1,00,035Open in app