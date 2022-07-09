59 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, July 9:

As many as, 59 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 37 in city and 22 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 59 (City: 37, Rural: 22)

Total Patients: 1,70,567

Patients discharged: 29 (City: 23, Rural: 06)

Total Discharged: 1,66,442

Total Deaths: 3736 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 389

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,50,791

First Dose: 30,22,743

Second Dose: 23,27,993

Precaution Dose: 1,00,035