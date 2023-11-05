59 investors cheated at Rs 1.60 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 59 investors were cheated to the tune of Rs 1.60 crores on the pretext of 30 per cent to 60 per cent returns through investment in the share market and other sectors.

A complaint of cheating of Rs 32.50 lakh was lodged by five investors with Jawaharnagar Police Station.

While giving a complaint, the complainants said that more than 40 investors were present at the police station. The accused has been identified as Hanumant Shinde and his wife Manisha Shinde.

Retired Nayab Tehsildar Devanand Pandurang Pendalwar lodged a complaint in Jawaharnagar Police Station.

In the complaint, it was stated that the accused Shinde claimed to give 30 to 60 per cent returns if invested in MH-Tradition Company of Shinde in May 2022.

So, Pendalwar invested Rs 11 lakh in a phased manner. The accused gave Rs 4.43 lakh as a return by June 2023.

After this, Shinde stopped them giving the returns. Besides Pendalwar, Keshav Sakharam Wagh invested Rs 4.50 lakh in the company followed by Popat Nandu Shinde Rs 8 lakh, Saroj Pramod Sarkale Rs 7 lakh and Pallavi Nitin Varne Rs 2 lakh.

Thus, Rs 32.50 lakh was invested in the company. The investors insisted on the accused's return on their investment. However, they did not get their money back.

On realisation of cheating, five investors lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police. After verification of the complaint, a case was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Assitant police inspector Dilip Chandan under the guidance of senior police inspector Venkatesh Kendre is on the case.

Box

Other investors to come forward

Shinde couple circulated pamphlets of 30 to 60 per cent returns on investment in their colony.

Initially, they gave the required returns to the investors. So, many people invested in it. The number of investors reached up to 59. The amount of cheating is to the tune of RS 1.6 crore.

Pendalwar said that the investors are coming forward to lodge the complaint.