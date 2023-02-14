5th annual day at Podar School, Waluj

School principal Louis Rodrigues welcomed the guests. The annual report was presented by students Beenish Kazi, Swara Deshmukh and Medha Dudhe. The first batch of Grade 10 students sought the blessings of the parents.

Thirty-seven meritorious students of Grades 1 to 9 were felicitated. Shreya Gaikwad (Grade 2) was awarded the Best Inclusive Student of the academic session 2022–2023.

Various dance forms were presented by the students of Grade 1 to 9. Head boy Ayush Rawat proposed a vote of thanks.