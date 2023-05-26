6 arrested for arranging fake marriage and cheating groom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pishor police on Tuesday arrested six persons including a bridegroom for cheating a groom from Shelgaon in Kannad tehsil by arranging his fake marriage. The police handed over the arrested persons to Kopargaon police further investigation.

Police said, Santosh Mangate’s (27) marriage was arranged with a girl from Kopargaon. He went to Kopargaon to see the girl name Sneha Rajendra Bhosale on May 19. It was decided that the marriage should be arranged in a simple way an in court on a bond to save the money. Her relatives took Rs 1.60 lakh from the groom and arranged the marriage. The girl then came to Shelgaon with the groom. On Tuesday, her brother and other relatives came to Shelgaon and told the groom that her name is Aarti Magare (24, Malegaon Camp, Panchsheelnagar, Nashik) and tried to take the girl with them. The villagers of Shelgaon gathered and took all the accused to Pishor police station. The police traced the identity of the accused through aadhar cards and handed them over to Kopargaon police for further investigation.