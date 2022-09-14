6 corona patient reported in district

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Six new corona patient including 05 in city and 01 in rural areas was reported in the district on Wednesday.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 06 (City: 05, Rural: 01)

Total patients: 1,71,756

Patients discharged: 06 (City: 05, Rural: 01)

Total discharged: 1,67,987

Total deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active patients: 21

Vaccination situation in district

Total vaccination: 56,84,983

First dose: 30,50,356

Second dose: 23,86,006

Precautionary dose: 2,48,621