6 corona patient reported in district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 14, 2022 11:10 PM 2022-09-14T23:10:07+5:30 2022-09-14T23:10:07+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 14:
Six new corona patient including 05 in city and 01 in rural areas was reported in the district on Wednesday.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 06 (City: 05, Rural: 01)
Total patients: 1,71,756
Patients discharged: 06 (City: 05, Rural: 01)
Total discharged: 1,67,987
Total deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active patients: 21
Vaccination situation in district
Total vaccination: 56,84,983
First dose: 30,50,356
Second dose: 23,86,006
Precautionary dose: 2,48,621