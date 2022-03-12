6 Corona patients found on Saturday

Aurangabad, March 12:

In all, six corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Guru Ramdasnagar, Padegaon, Nakshatrawadi (One each). Aurangabad are 3. No patient was found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Saturday

Positive Patients: 06 (City 06 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,708

Patients discharged: 08 (City 06 rural 02)

Total discharged: 1,65,940

Active patients: 36

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,39,128

First Dose: 28,63,856

Second Dose: 19,34,415

Precaution Dose: 40,857