6 Corona patients found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2022 10:55 PM2022-03-12T22:55:01+5:302022-03-12T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 12: In all, six corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, March 12:
In all, six corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Guru Ramdasnagar, Padegaon, Nakshatrawadi (One each). Aurangabad are 3. No patient was found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Saturday
Positive Patients: 06 (City 06 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,708
Patients discharged: 08 (City 06 rural 02)
Total discharged: 1,65,940
Active patients: 36
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,39,128
First Dose: 28,63,856
Second Dose: 19,34,415
Precaution Dose: 40,857