6 die, 14 injured as tempo dashes tractor

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

In a tragic accident, six persons died while 14 seriously injured as a tempo carrying a marriage party and returning to Manglur village in Sillod tehsil dashed to a parked tractor laden with sugarcane near Modha Phata on Sillod - Kannad Road on Thursday at around 2 am.

The police informed the names of the deceased as Jijabai Ganpat Khelwane (60), Sanjay Sampat Khelwane (42), Sangita Ratan Khelwane (35), Laxmibai Ashok Khelwane (45), Ashok Sampat Khelwane (52) and Ranjanabai Sanjay Khelwane (40).

The injured are Kasabai Bhaskar Khelwane (40), Ajinath Sheshrao Khelwane (37), Akash Ramesh Borde (18), Rishikesh Govindrao Arke (20), Santosh Ganpat Khelwane (30), Dhulabai Narayan Borde (50), Durgabai Dattatray Khelwane (45), Sulochana Atmaram Khelwane (55), Ganesh Sukhdev Borde (19), Sarthak Ajinath Khelwane (8), Omkar Ratan Khelwane (16), Kalabai Babu Maske (50), Subhash Rajesh Khelwane (45), Suresh Vitthal Khelwane (50, all residents of Manglur, Sillod tehsil).

The marriage party from Manglur had gone to Ghatshendra to attend the marriage of Shivram Mukunda Khelwane in a pick-up tempo (MH20 CT 2981) on Wednesday. The marriage party was returning to Manglur after the marriage at night when the tempo dashed a parked tractor. The dash was so severe that the tempo broke into two pieces.

On receiving the information, PI of Sillod rural police station Sitaram Mehetre, PSI Vikas Adhe, Laxman Kirtane, Anant Joshi, and others rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to the Sillod sub-district hospital with the help of the residents. Nine seriously injured persons were later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad while the remaining five are being treated in sub-district hospital. A case has been registered in Sillod rural police station while PSI Kirtane is further investigating the case.