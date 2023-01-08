6 held for theft in Shendra MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Karmad police on Saturday arrested six thieves for stealing cable worth Rs 23 lakh from a company at Shendra MIDC in November. The police seized articles worth Rs 30.53 lakh from the arrested thieves. The accused have been identified as Aslam Babu Pathan (30), Rashid Habib Shaikh 942), Allahuddin Siraj Shaikh (32, Ajvanagar, Waluj), Riyaz Rashid Shaikh (27, Himayatnagar, Waluj). All the accused have been remanded in police custody till Monday.

The manager of Nath Files Pvt Ltd company in Shendra MIDC area Aditya Itikirala on December 2, 2022, lodged a complaint with Karmad police that cable worth Rs 23 lakh was stolen from the company at the end of November. The thieves stole core copper cable worth Rs 7.52 lakh and copper flexible cable worth Rs 15.17 lakh, all worth Rs 22.68 lakh.

The police seized 2 cars, four mobile phones and other articles worth Rs 30.53 lakh from the accused. API Baba Rathod and constable Mahadev Dhotre are further investigating the case.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar by sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar, Murlidhar Khokle, Baba Rathod, PSI Dadasaheb Bansode, Rameshwar Dhakne, Sanjay Jagtap, Atul Gite, Dadarao Pawar and others.