6 motorcycles stolen in city

Aurangabad, April 7:

Six motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city. Nandu Rahuji Shinde's (Ramnagar, N-2, Cidco) motorcycle (MH20 CG 4778) was stolen from Madicare Hospital area in Cidco N-5 on March 29. Dr Laxman Sudhirendra Chinta's (26, MGM, resident doctors hostel) motorcycle (AP26 BA 1469) was stolen from his hotel on April 5. Quyyum Ayub Pathan's (25, Abrar Colony, Misarwadi) motorcycle (MH20 CX 8866) parked in front of his house was stolen on March 29. Dnyaneshwar Sahebrao Sasane's (40, Misarwadi) motorcycle (MH20 FZ 3270) was stolen from HDFC Bank, Kranti Chowk on March 28. Hemant Liladhar Nagare's (34, Mhada Colony, Baba Petrol Pump) motorcycle (MH20 CF 3747) was stolen from his house. Cases have been registered with the concerned police stations.