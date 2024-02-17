6-yr-old girl locks room over petty issue of water wastage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a six-year-old girl, who got angry due to scolding by her mother, locked herself in a room situated on the second floor of the house, for about an hour, on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place in a locality situated near Jaisinghpura between 3 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

It is learnt that the working couple is blessed with a girl (6 years) and a son (4 years). The two were playing with the water on the ground floor. As we all knew that the city is facing acute water shortage due to ongoing technical snags in the water pipelines for the past three consecutive days. In addition, the temperature is also soaring in the city. Hence the wastage of water annoyed the mother, who then scolded her daughter Vinita (name changed) and son Vansh (name changed).

This angered the little soul, who then took her brother, reached the second floor and locked the room from inside. After 15 minutes the boy got restless and started crying. Hence Vinita let her brother go outside the room and again locked from inside. Vansh came down and informed his mother that Vinita has locked the room.

The parents then rushed to the second floor, started pleading and requesting Vinita saying ‘beta dar ughad na, please’ but it was in vain. The women folks staying in neighbourhood also gathered and start requesting her to open the door. The girl was neither opening the door nor responding to the requests of her parents. This worried the parents. Later on, a few youths staying in the neighbourhood climbed up the terrace and descended on the tin-roof on the first floor. They also requested Vinita to open the door from the open window of the second floor.

Hearing bombardment of requests being made by parents from one side and by neighbours from the other side (through open window) panicked Vinita. She froze and sat in one corner of the room.

Later on, it was decided to break open the door and the mother was told to keep herself calm and composed. The emotional drama went on for about an hour and ended up with a tight hug from mother to Vinita after opening the door.