626 corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

In all, 626 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cidco, Ghati area, Motiwalanagar, Nakshatrawadi, Kanchanwadi, Jahangir Colony, Blue Bell Society, Shrikrishnanagar, Guruprasadnagar, Vijaynagar, Hanumannagar, Pundliknagar, Mayurban Colony, PWD Colony, Deolai, Shreyanagar, Dishanagari, Sangramnagar, Chhatrapatinagar, Shivajinagar, Indiranagar, Osmanpura, Shivneri Colony, Pannalalnagar, High Court Colony, New Shantiniketan Colony, Gajanannagar, Adarsh Colony, Mehernagar, Aloknagar, TV Centre, Mayanagar, New Hanumannagar, Vinayak Park, N-6 Cidco, Gajanan Colony, Gadiya Vihar, Cidco N-8, Pisadevi, Meltron area, Harsul Prison area, Akashwani area, Nandanvan Colony, Savarkar Chowk, Begumpura, Kranti Chowk , N-3 (One each).

Mayur Park, Kaisar Colony, Kailasnagar, Keshavnagar, Mhada Colony, Shahnoorwadi, Peshvenagar, Ulkanagari, Pundliknagar, Gajanannagar, Kumbhephal, Nirala Bazar area, (Two each).

Satara Park, N-1 Cidco, Chikalthana, Ramnagar, N-2, Jaibhavaninagar, (Three each).

N-4 - 7, Beed By-pass - 10, Others - 346.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 1, Khuldabad - 4, Phulambri - 9, Kannad - 11, Paithan - 15, Sillod - 16, Vaijapur - 26, Gangapur - 31, Aurangabad - 60.

2 die; total deaths: 3688

A 5 months boy from Narali Baug died in Government Medical College and Hospital and a 69 years old woman died in Dishanagari Beed By-pass in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 29

New patients: 626 (City 453 Rural 173)

Total patients: 1,65,777

Cured - 1,55,037

Discharged today: 1060 (City 772 388 rural)

Active: 7052

Deaths: 3688 (02 dies on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 29

Total Doses: 43,42,540

First Dose: 27,98,934

Second Dose: 15,25,589

Precaution Dose: 18,017