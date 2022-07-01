6.5 kgs of cannabis seized

Aurangabad, July 1:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Cell established by the commissioner of police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 6.652 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 92,114 from them at Chikalthana on Wednesday. However, one of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested have been identified as Shobhabai Ambadas Makale (65, Chikalthana) and Vijay Dinkar Jadhav (25, Misarwadi). However, the cannabis supplier Ashok Bhalerao managed to escape from the scene.

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has established NDPS cell to gain control over the drug supply in the city. The cell has initiated several actions against the drug peddlers supplying marijuana, cannabis, sedative medicines and pills in the city for the past three months.

The cell on Wednesday received the information that cannabis is being sold secretly in Chikalthana area. Under the guidance of ACP (crime) Vishal Dhume and PI Avinash Aghav, a team led by API Mohsin Syed, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, constabulary staff Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Prajakta Waghmare, Datta Dubhalkar, and others laid a trap at Chikalthana. Jadhav brought cannabis in a bag to the house of the Shobhabai. The police arrested both the accused and seized 4.606 kgs of cannabis from the bag and 2.043 kgs from Shobhabai’s house.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that Ashok Bhalerao provide cannabis to him and he is waiting near the nullah in Chikalthana area. When the police went to the spot, he managed to escape from the scene on his motorcycle.

Two sons of Shobhabai are drug peddlers and the police have earlier initiated action against them. One of them is still in prison. Accused Bhalerao supplies drugs to the peddlers. A case has been registered with Chikalthana MIDC police in this regard.