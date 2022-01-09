664 active corona patients in city; 448 home quarantine

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

The corona tests of around 2,400 persons are conducted in the city daily and the number of positive patients is on a rise. On Sunday, the positivity rate in the city was 8.63 percent. Presently, there are 664 active corona patients in the city, of which, 448 are home quarantined. Moreover, there are 108 patients having severe symptoms and are being treated, informed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation health department sources.

The experts had already predicted that the number of corona patients will be more in the third wave as compared to the first two waves. At the beginning of the new year, the number of patients is on a rise considerably.

On Sunday, 181 persons were found positive. Considering the increase in the number of patients, the corporation has decided to start the Covid Care Centres (CCC). Similarly, a treatment facility with 350 beds is also available in Meltron Hospital. Presently, only serious patients are admitted to Meltron. Asymptomatic patients have been permitted for the home quarantine, for which a seperate room is mandatory for the patient.

The administration is planning to increase the corona tests but the testings cannot be increased due to a lack of human resources. The administration is also planning to appoint employees on a contractual basis, the sources said.

Patients situation in the city

Hospitals Today’s patients Active patients

GMCH 07 28

DCH 01 05

Private Hospitals15 75

Meltron 20 108

Home Quarantine140 448