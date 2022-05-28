68 villages facing water scarcity

Aurangabad, May 28:

Around 68 villages in the district have been facing water scarcity for the past eight to ten days. On receiving information, the district administration stated water supply through tankers at Shivrai in Kannad tehsil and Fardapur in Soyegaon tehsil while 74 private wells were acquired for 66 villages.

Hundreds of villages experienced water paucity. Some of them are supplied water by tankers throughout the year.

The district recorded heavy rainfall thrice during the last year. River, nullahs were overflowing because of October month’s heavy rainfall. This also increases the groundwater level in the district.

There was no water scarcity till May 15. With the rise in temperature up to 42, Shivrai (Kannad) and Fardapur (Soyegaon) experienced a water shortage. The administration started a tanker service for water supply. The taps had no water as the resources in 66 villages dried up. The villages made complaints through gram panchayats.

On receiving the complaints, the administration acquired 74 wells immediately. Executive Engineering of Water Supply Department of Zilla Parishad Ajit Waghmare said that the water problems of the villages were solved by acquiring private wells.

The tehsil-wise number of villages, tankers and acquired well is as follows;

Name of Tehsil-----no of tanker---no of villages--private wells

Aurangabad-----------00------------------10--------------------10

Phulambri-------------00------------------14--------------------14

Paithan---------------00------------------01--------------------01

Gangapur------------00------------------06--------------------07

Vaijapur-------------00-------------------13-------------------16

Khuldabad----------00----------------- -00-------------------00

Kannad--------------01------------------21-------------------21

Sillod---------------00------------------00------------------00

Soyegaon----------00------------------02--------------------05