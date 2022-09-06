6Th Founder’s Cup @ Wockhardt School

Aurangabad, September 6:

The 6th Founder’s Cup Open Interschool U-17 Basketball and Badminton Tournament concluded at Wockhardt Global School recently. Sixteen schools, including three from Jalna, participated. Uday Dongre, the state secretary of Maharashtra Fencing Association was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony and Ganesh Kad, the Aurangabad Basketball Association president felicitated the sportspersons after the finals.

Runner-up teams for badminton boys and girls was Golden Jubilee School, Jalna and the first position along with the trophy was bagged by Cambridge School for both Badminton Boys and Girls by their excellent performance.

Runners-up team for Basketball Boys was Woodridge High School and for Basketball Girls was Cambridge School.

Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) and Podar International School (PIS, CBSE) bagged the first position in Basketball Boys and Girls matches respectively.

Highest scorer among boys and girls were Arnav Deshmukh from SSHS and Ritvi Tribhuwan from PIS (CBSE).

The fair play award went to PSBA English School. WGS management, principal and staff congratulated all teams, coaches as well as the referees for the successful conclusion of the event.