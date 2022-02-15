70 new cases in the city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2022 10:10 PM2022-02-15T22:10:02+5:302022-02-15T22:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 15:
In all, 70 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Tuesday. Patients found in the city are from N-6, N-5, Pundaliknagar, Satara area, Dashmeshnagar, Osmanpura, Eknathnagar, Shivajinagar, Garkheda area, Balajinagar, N-11, Chaitanya Society (One each), Harsul, N-7 (Two each), Kanchanwadi (5) and others 14. In all, 35 patients were found in rural areas.
Final case tally in the district on Feb 15:
New cases: (City 35, Rural area 35)
Total patients: 1,69,345
Cured: 1,64,386
Discharged today : 641 (City 630, rural 11)
Active : 1,238
Deaths: 3721 (0 deaths today)