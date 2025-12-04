7,000 in Beed, 6,000 in Jalna, 3,000 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Solar Pump Installation Sets World Record

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MSEDCL has set a world record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in a single month across Maharashtra. The feat will be officially recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Beed installed the highest number of pumps at 7,000, followed by 6,000 in Jalna and 3,000 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The certificate felicitation ceremony will take place on Friday morning at Auric industrail area ground, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

State aims to install 10.50 lakh solar pumps

The Maharashtra government plans to install 10.50 lakh solar agricultural pumps to help farmers who are waiting for electricity connections under the ‘paid pending’ category. MSEDCL has launched a dedicated online portal for the “Magaeel Tyala Solar Krushipump” scheme. Farmers register online, MSEDCL approves the application, and the farmer pays his share. An agency is then selected to install the pump.

Agencies responsible for maintenance and repairs

MSEDCL, the installation agency, and the farmer conduct a joint inspection before the pump is installed on the farm. The agency also takes responsibility for future maintenance and repairs.

District-wise Solar Pump Installation

District

Number of Pumps

Ahilyanagar

5,135

Akola

136

Amravati

93

Beed

7,467

Bhandara

399

Buldhana

786

Chandrapur

138

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

3,102

Dharashiv

2,037

Dhule

908

Gadchiroli

188

Gondia

151

Hingoli

2,100

Jalgaon

2,346

Jalna

6,958

Kolhapur

255

Latur

900

Nagpur

40

Nanded

975

Nandurbar

243

Nashik

2,802

Palghar

17

Parbhani

3,182

Pune

880

Ratnagiri

21

Sangli

266

Satara

250

Sindhudurg

19

Solapur

2,942

Thane

3

Wardha

43

Washim

764

Yavatmal

365