7,000 in Beed, 6,000 in Jalna, 3,000 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Solar Pump Installation Sets World Record
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 4, 2025 21:05 IST2025-12-04T21:05:24+5:302025-12-04T21:05:24+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
MSEDCL has set a world record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in a single month across Maharashtra. The feat will be officially recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Beed installed the highest number of pumps at 7,000, followed by 6,000 in Jalna and 3,000 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The certificate felicitation ceremony will take place on Friday morning at Auric industrail area ground, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.
State aims to install 10.50 lakh solar pumps
The Maharashtra government plans to install 10.50 lakh solar agricultural pumps to help farmers who are waiting for electricity connections under the ‘paid pending’ category. MSEDCL has launched a dedicated online portal for the “Magaeel Tyala Solar Krushipump” scheme. Farmers register online, MSEDCL approves the application, and the farmer pays his share. An agency is then selected to install the pump.
Agencies responsible for maintenance and repairs
MSEDCL, the installation agency, and the farmer conduct a joint inspection before the pump is installed on the farm. The agency also takes responsibility for future maintenance and repairs.
District-wise Solar Pump Installation
District
Number of Pumps
Ahilyanagar
5,135
Akola
136
Amravati
93
Beed
7,467
Bhandara
399
Buldhana
786
Chandrapur
138
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
3,102
Dharashiv
2,037
Dhule
908
Gadchiroli
188
Gondia
151
Hingoli
2,100
Jalgaon
2,346
Jalna
6,958
Kolhapur
255
Latur
900
Nagpur
40
Nanded
975
Nandurbar
243
Nashik
2,802
Palghar
17
Parbhani
3,182
Pune
880
Ratnagiri
21
Sangli
266
Satara
250
Sindhudurg
19
Solapur
2,942
Thane
3
Wardha
43
Washim
764
Yavatmal
