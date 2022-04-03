71 Tata EVs handed over on Padwa by Satish Motors

Aurangabad, April 2: Seventy-one electric vehicles (Evs), a mix of Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV, were handed over to customers from various fields by Satish Motors on Gudi Padwa.

This is in followup to the event of 101 Tata EVs handover organised by Satish Motors during the recent visit of Shailesh Chandra, MD Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Motors Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. Chandra had handed over ceremonial keys to 25 women users of Tata EV on that day. Many cities across the country are now trying to copy the Aurangabad EV initiative driven under Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility.

Tata Motors sold 19,106 EVs in 2021-22, almost three and half fold growth over 2020-21. Quarterly sales of Tata EV were almost near to 9100 vehicles in the last quarter. Bookings for Tata EVs continue with more than 400 enquiries at Satish Motors.