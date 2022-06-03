75 amrit sarovars in the district

Aurangabad, June 3:

On the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it has been decided to construct 75 lakes (Amrit Sarovar) in the district. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating water bodies in each district on one acre of land or to increase the capacity of the lake by removing silt and soil from the old dam. The district collector and the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) are the nodal officers of the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Construction of 75 Amrit Sarovars started in the district through public participation. Every summer there is a shortage of drinking water in various villages. In such cases, water is supplied to villages by tankers from nearby dams. Meanwhile, the Central government launched the Amrit Sarovar scheme from April 22 to celebrate the 75th years of India’s independence.

Under this initiative, the irrigation department of ZP decided to construct Amrit Sarovars. Executive engineer Santosh Boob has been inspecting old lakes in various tehsils for the last few days. He said that under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, the work of removing silt from the old lake was undertaken through public participation. This sludge is very useful for improving soil productivity. The farmers are using this silt in their field.