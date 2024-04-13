768 candidates deposits forfeited in Maharashtra in last LS elections

A total of Rs 1.92 crore deposited into the coffers of the election department

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the data from the Election Commission's website, it has been revealed that during the last Lok Sabha elections, a staggering 768 candidates from Maharashtra had their deposits confiscated due to failing to secure at least 16 percent of the total votes cast in their respective constituencies. This forfeiture amounts to a total of Rs 1.92 crore deposited into the coffers of the election department.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 witnessed a significant number of candidates vying for seats across the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra. Among the candidates, a total of 1,211 males and 121 females filed their candidature. However, 192 candidates, including 168 males and 24 females, faced cancellations due to errors in their documents. Further, prior to the withdrawal deadline, 255 males and 18 females withdrew their candidature. The final count of 867 candidates, comprising 788 males and 79 females, contested in the elections.

Under the regulations set by the Election Commission, any candidate failing to secure at least 16 percent of the total votes cast in their constituency faces the forfeiture of their deposit. As per this rule, 701 male and 67 female candidates fell short of the required vote share, leading to the confiscation of their deposits.

