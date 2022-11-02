7th state-level ‘Maha Agro’ exhibition from November 17

The 7th state-level ‘Maha Agro’ exhibition will be organised at Agriculture Tech. School, and KVK, NARP Campus on Paithan road between November 17 and 20.

Briefing the press, the chief coordinator of the exhibition Adv Vasant Deshmukh said, the ‘Maha Agro’ exhibition is organised every year since 2010. This year, it is organised after a gap of two years due to corona crisis. More than 200 stalls of agriculture equipment, seeds, fertilizers, and other related articles will be erected.

The inauguration will be held on November 17 at 11 am. Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad and others will be present. Similarly, other people’s representatives, district collector, ZP CEO, officers of the agriculture department and others will also be present.

Various seminars related to farmers will be held including cotton, soyabean farming, mango, and sweetlime farming, agriculture exports, krishi banking system, environment change and change in crop pattern, bamboo and silk cultivation and others.

Moreover, there will be food stalls where traditional food like manda, bharit, kombdi vada, thalipith, tambda - pivla rassa and others from various parts of the state will be available.

Principal K T Jadhav, CMIA past president Shivprasad Jaju, Ahat Gandhi, Sushil Baldava, Rangnath Jadhav and others were present for the press meet.