8 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

As many as, 08 new patients including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas were reported in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)

Total Patients: 1,71,627

Patients discharged: 10 (City: 10, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,67,847

Total Deaths: 3745 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 35

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,42,235

First Dose: 30,44,270

Second Dose: 23,73,693

Precaution Dose: 2,24,272