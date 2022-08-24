8 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-08-24T22:25:02+5:30 2022-08-24T22:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 24: As many as, 08 new patients including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas were ...
Aurangabad, Aug 24:
As many as, 08 new patients including 05 in city and 03 in rural areas were reported in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)
Total Patients: 1,71,627
Patients discharged: 10 (City: 10, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,847
Total Deaths: 3745 (01 dies on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 35
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,42,235
First Dose: 30,44,270
Second Dose: 23,73,693
Precaution Dose: 2,24,272