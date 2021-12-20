8 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

In all, 8 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari, Jai Vishwabharti Colony, Silver Inn Hotel area (One each). Others - 5.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 20

New patients: 08 (City 08 Rural 00)

Total patients: 1,49,728

Cured - 1,46,004

Discharged today: 05 (City 05 00 rural)

Active: 74

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 20

Total Doses: 38,84,551

First Dose: 26,03,921

Second Dose: 12,80,630