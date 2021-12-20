8 corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 20, 2021 11:05 PM2021-12-20T23:05:01+5:302021-12-20T23:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 20:
In all, 8 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari, Jai Vishwabharti Colony, Silver Inn Hotel area (One each). Others - 5.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 20
New patients: 08 (City 08 Rural 00)
Total patients: 1,49,728
Cured - 1,46,004
Discharged today: 05 (City 05 00 rural)
Active: 74
Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 20
Total Doses: 38,84,551
First Dose: 26,03,921
Second Dose: 12,80,630Open in app