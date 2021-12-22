8 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 22, 2021 11:15 PM2021-12-22T23:15:07+5:302021-12-22T23:15:07+5:30
In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from MIT College area, Cidco, Garkheda, Kanchanwadi (One each). Others - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Paithan (One each).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 22
New patients: 08 (City 06 Rural 02)
Total patients: 1,49,743
Cured - 1,46,018
Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)
Active: 75
Deaths: 3650 (00 die onWednesday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 22
Total Doses: 39,06,900
First Dose: 26,09,760
Second Dose: 12,97,140Open in app