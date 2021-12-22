8 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from MIT College area, Cidco, Garkheda, Kanchanwadi (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Paithan (One each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 22

New patients: 08 (City 06 Rural 02)

Total patients: 1,49,743

Cured - 1,46,018

Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)

Active: 75

Deaths: 3650 (00 die onWednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 22

Total Doses: 39,06,900

First Dose: 26,09,760

Second Dose: 12,97,140