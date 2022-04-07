80 four-wheeler tyres stolen from shop

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 7:

The Jawaharnagar police station has succeeded in nabbing a thief, who broke-open the shutter of a tyres shop (in Apna Bazaar Complex)on Jalna Road and stole away 80 tyres. The incident took place between April 5 (9 pm) and April 6 (morning).The accused hired two autorickshaws to transport the stolen tyres.

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP)Vishal Dhume said, “ The autorickshaws transporting the tryes were spotted in the CCTV cameras. This helped the Jawaharnagar police station to crack the case and arrest the accused within 24 hours along with stolen materials.”

It so happened that the shop-owner Nirmal noticed about the theft when he came to re-open the shop in the morning on April 6.The estimated cost of the stolen tyres was Rs 4.78 lakh.

Acting upon the complaint, the PSI of Jawaharnagar’s detection branch (DB)Ajit Dagadkhair and his team viewed footages of 100 to 125 CCTV cameras in one single day.During the survey, they found tyres being transported in one autorickshaw (bearing number MH 28 AB 3338).The tyres transported by this auto were unloaded at a secluded place in the vicinity of Hotel Vits.

Later on, another auto (bearing number MH 20 CT 2502)was spotted transporting the tyres to Waluj area.The squad of Dagadkhair detained both the autorickshaw drivers and it revealed that the tyres were stolen by Salman Khan Jafar Khan.Police then acted upon the lead and arrested the accused and confiscated him along with the stolen material.

Under the guidance of the acting inspector Dilip Gangurde and inspector Santosh Patil, the action was taken by API Samadhan Wagh, PSI Dagadkhair, Vasant Shelke, Shivaji Ghorpade, head constable Akole, Dandvate,Wankhede, Javed Pathan, Nagare, Gore and Sonawane.

Hired two autos

The stolen 80 tyres were transported from Jalna road to Waluj Area during 1.30 am and 9.30 am.The accused told the auto drivers that the tyres are owned by him and he paid the fares to them against the transportation, learnt the police during the investigation. Meanwhile, the police was surprised on learning about the modus operandi of the theft.