80 million traders to join the nationwide agitation against GST

CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal warns traders conference

Aurangabad, May 24:

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a nightmare for the traders. The 'One Nation, One Tax', is becoming more complicated due to new rules. In the next two to three years, it will become more complex. A nationwide agitation will be launched against GST and 80 million traders in the country would join the agitation, said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

He was speaking at the trader conference organized by the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh and other traders and industrialists associations on Tuesday. Khandelwal said the Central government had shown big dreams to traders regarding GST. But in reality that dream has been shattered. This tax regime is becoming more and more difficult. He also advised the Central government to reconsider the tax slabs in consultation with trade associations. There are 28 types of licenses required to trade in the country. The laws are also from 1840. There should be a single license to trade in the country by revoking all 28 types of licenses. In a sense, it will be a commercial 'Aadhar card' for traders. We also want the old laws to be repealed.

MACCIA vice presidents Umesh Dasharthi, Tansukh Zambad, Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce president Praful Malani, MACCIA vice president , CAIT state general secretary Mahesh Bakhai, CAIT senior vice president Ajay Shah, oil production association national president Shankar Thakkar, traders Suresh Thakkar, APMC administrator Jagannath Kale and other traders were present.