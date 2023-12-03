80 students of DIEMS get placement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 80 students of the Civil Engineering Department of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) were placed in campus interviews.

The heads and employees of Human Resources and administration of Core Project Engineers and Consultan Pvt Ltd and other prominent multinational companies were selected as the candidates for the jobs.

President of M S P Mandal Prakashdada Solunke, its secretary MLC Satish Chavan, vice-president Salim Shaikh Ahmed, treasurer Kiran Awargaonkar, DIEMS director Dr Ulhas Shivurkar and others congratulated the selected students through aptitude test, group discussion and technical round for the different posts.