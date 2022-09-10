80,000 Ganesh idols immersed in a day

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had made arrangement of eight immersion wells and two artificial lakes for Ganesh immersion in the city. Arrangements were made for Ganesh idol collection and Nirmalya collection at 38 places. The collected idols were immersed by the AMC. As per the AMC, 80,437 Ganesh idols were immersed in the city from Friday morning to midnight. This consists of 857 large idols.

The highest number of 20,770 idols were immersed at the Hudco N-12 immersion well followed by 10,970 Ganesh idols in the Zilla Parishad ground immersion well. A fleet of about 400 employees was employed by the AMC for Ganesh immersion. An appeal was made by the AMC to deposit the Nirmalya at the collection center instead of throwing it in the well. Various organizations helped the municipal corporation for the Nirmalya collection. The solid waste department said that 50 tonnes of Nirmalya has accumulated at the collection centre.

Efforts by municipal team

All departments of the municipal corporation worked vigorously for Ganesh Visarjan. Arrangement of water, lights and toilets was done at various places. The officials and employees of the municipal corporation were working till late in the night.