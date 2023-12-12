801 donates blood in mega camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mega blood donation camp was organised at three places in the city on Sunday by Al-Farhan Medical Foundation, and received a good response.

A total of 801 persons donated their blood at Yunus Colony-Katkat Gate Road, Hazrat Mohani Library-Baijipura and Gandhi Bhavan-Silk Milk Colony. This was the twelfth year of the blood donation camp. The speciality of the camp is that 43 women also donated blood. The staff members of different blood banks collected the blood.

It holds a blood donation camp every year for needy patients undergoing treatment in Government and private hospitals. The office-bearers of Al-Farhan Foundation said that the blood bank of Government Medical College and Hospital collected 525 units followed by Lions Blood Bank (54) and Lokmanya Blood Bank (222). Zeeshan Patel, Nizam Siddiqui, Khan Razi, Riyaz Qazi and others were present.