85 pc answer books waiting for evaluation

Aurangabad: Nearly 85 per cent scanned answer books is waiting for the assessment in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole started online evaluation of answer books on an experimental basis to expedite the result declaration process around a month ago.

The scanning of answer books of all professional courses and postgraduate traditional courses was done.

The examination of all professional courses and postgraduate traditional courses began on January 17. The university launched a ‘digital evaluation centre’ at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Pariksha Bhavan on January 18. The scanning of 3,000 answer books is done on 15 computers daily. The scanning of 1 lakh answer books of 105 courses was completed while 25,000 answer books are under the scanning process.

Considering the speed of scanning, around 150 computers were installed at 12 centres for the online evaluation.

The online assessment of 15 per cent of answer books was completed as teachers are not available for the task on time. This has become a hurdle in declaring the result on time.

The process of declaring the result of department students is likely to begin next week. According to sources, the results of professional courses will depend on the completion of an assessment. The university officers are toiling hard but, they are not getting cooperation from the teachers.