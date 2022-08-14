86 K youths register for Agniveer posts

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Nearly 86,000 youths have registered for the Agniveer posts in the recruitment rally being held on the ground of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in two days.

The rally began on Saturday. District collector Sunil Chavan said that the social organisations had taken the initiative to provide refreshments to youths coming for recruitment.

Nearly, 86,000 youths have registered online for this under Agniveer Yojana while 1300 youths participated in recruitment on Saturday.

Around 6,000 youths are being given the opportunity to participate daily in the recruitment rally from Sunday onwards.

The physical test session of the youth started at the university playground. The arrangement of meals is being made on the ground for the youth who qualify on completion of the physical test.

Social organisations are arranging refreshments for the students who are not qualified. Collector Chavan said that this recruitment which started on August 13 would continue till September 9.