9 advocates appointed as Judges in Bombay HC

Aurangabad, July 16:

The Centre has notified the appointment of 9 Advocates as Judges of Bombay High Court. The Advocates appointed as Judges are Kishore Chandrakant Sant,Valmiki SA Menezes, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pedneker, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse. Rajesh Shantaram Patil and Arif Saleh Doctor.