9 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from City Chowk, N-2 Cidco, MIT Chowk Beed By-pass, Dattanagar (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Kannad, Vaijapur, Paithan (One each).

One dies; total deaths: 3649

A 65 years old woman from Chandgaon, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 15

New patients: 06 (City 05 Rural 01)

Total patients: 1,49,669

Cured - 1,45,973

Discharged today: 09 (City 05 04 rural)

Active: 47

Deaths: 3649 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 15

Total Doses: 38,30,500

First Dose: 25,88,137

Second Dose: 12,42,363