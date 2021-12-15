9 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2021 11:05 PM2021-12-15T23:05:01+5:302021-12-15T23:05:01+5:30
In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from City Chowk, N-2 Cidco, MIT Chowk Beed By-pass, Dattanagar (One each).
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Kannad, Vaijapur, Paithan (One each).
One dies; total deaths: 3649
A 65 years old woman from Chandgaon, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 15
New patients: 06 (City 05 Rural 01)
Total patients: 1,49,669
Cured - 1,45,973
Discharged today: 09 (City 05 04 rural)
Active: 47
Deaths: 3649 (01 dies on Wednesday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 15
Total Doses: 38,30,500
First Dose: 25,88,137
Second Dose: 12,42,363