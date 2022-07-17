95 pc candidates take NEET in city

Aurangabad, July 17:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted smoothly at 37 centres in the city on Sunday. Around 17,828 candidates from Marathwada and adjoining districts registered for the Aurangabad centre for the medical entrance test.

Principal of Podar International School and NEET city coordinator Ravinder Rana said the test sailed smoothly at all the centres from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Nearly 95 per cent (16,937) candidates were present while 891 students were absent.

The candidates started entering the centre premises from 1 pm onwards as the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the competent authority for the test, had asked candidates to reach the centre in advance to avoid last minute rush. No candidates were allowed to enter the centre after 1.30 pm.

There were 37 NTA observers, one for each centre.

The examination comprises three papers-Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany/Zoology).

Some of the examinees said that Chemistry was a bit tough while Physics and Biology subjects were easy. The duration of the NEET was three hours and twenty minutes. There were 720 marks for 200 multiple choice objective type questions (MCQs). Of them, 20 questions were optional (5 from each subject). Each correct answer carries 4 marks while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer as there is a negative marking.

Each candidate had an option of writing the examination in 13 languages which included English, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi. Those who qualify the test will be able to take admissions to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and other courses.

The candidates were wearing the suggested dress code for the test. Medical aspirants were seen following COVID- safety protocols such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing. The candidates who were wearing cultural dress reported to the centre at least an hour before the given deadline.