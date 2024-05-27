95.19 pc SSC students declared successful in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 95.19 per cent SSC students were declared successful in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here today, divisional president Anil Sable said that over 1.82 lakh students appeared for the February-March examination in the five districts of the division from March 1 to 26.

Of them, over 1.74 lakh (95.19 pc) were declared successful. Around 1,84,253 candidates registered in the division.

Box

Beed tops in division

Beed district topped in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division with the highest pass percentage while Hingoli is in last place with the lowest percentage.

The district-wise number of students appeared, passed and the percentage is as follows;

District--------appeared candidates----------passed---------pc

Beed-------------------41,571------------------40,494-----97.40

Chh Sambhajinagar—65,805------------------62,852-----95.51

Jalna------------------31,778-------------------30,186-------94.99

Parbhani-------------27,901-------------------25,959------93.03

Hignoli--------------15,789--------------------14,561-------92.22

Total----------------1,82,844-------------------1,74,056----95.19

Box

Girls outperform boys as usual

The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys by 3.30 pc in the division. A total of 81,807 girls appeared for the examination while 79,366 of them were declared passed. Their pass percentage is 97.01. Nearly 94,690 students out of a total appeared (1.1 lakh), were announced successful. The pass percentage of the boys is 93.71 pc.

Box

60.38 pc repeaters successful

A total of 3,459 repeaters registered while 3,385 took the examinations.

The pass (2044 candidates) percentage is 60. 38. Beed district topped in repeaters result also with 66.36 pass pc while Parbhani is in the last position with 57.48 pc. The pass pc of other districts is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (59.75), Jalna (58.20) and Hingoli (60 pc).