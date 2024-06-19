A dream unveiled: India's tearful triumph

Syeda Arjumand Mashiaq

In every Indian heart beats a dream, a vision of our beloved country adorned with unity, prosperity, and boundless beauty. As the echoes of elections fade, we stand poised on the precipice of a new era, holding the reins of our nation's destiny. But what does this tomorrow hold? What are the whispered wishes of ordinary souls, with their dreams and fears, yearning for fruition?

For the common man, this envisioned India is not merely a spectacle of grandeur; it is a sanctuary of fairness, where every soul, regardless of station or circumstance, finds solace in the embrace of our rich diversity. It is a dream woven with the threads of unity, where our differences do not sever but rather sew us into the tapestry of togetherness.

In this promising tomorrow, our roads cease to be mere pathways; they transform into avenues of progress, each pothole mended becoming a testament to our collective journey towards brighter horizons. Each repair signifies more than mere infrastructure; it symbolizes a beacon of hope, guiding the footsteps of those yearning for a better tomorrow.

Education, in this utopian India, transcends its role as a privilege; it emerges as an inalienable right, bestowed upon every child, irrespective of lineage or locale. Schools cease to be mere structures of brick and mortar; they metamorphose into sanctuaries of enlightenment, nurturing young minds to soar to heights yet unseen.

Healthcare sheds its status as a luxury, embracing its true essence as an essential human right. Hospitals cease to be sterile halls; they emerge as bastions of compassion and healing, where the afflicted find solace, irrespective of their financial standing.

Yet, the true splendour of India lies not in its landscapes but in its people. It is a tomorrow where our diversity is not merely tolerated but celebrated, where kindness and empathy illuminate the darkest corners, and where no soul is left to languish in the shadows of neglect.

Jobs, in this envisioned future, are not mere means of sustenance; they are avenues of dignity and self-worth. Each individual finds opportunity to earn their livelihood with honour, to provide for their kin with pride.

And nature? It ceases to be an exploited resource; it emerges as a revered partner, deserving of our stewardship and reverence. Our rivers flow unobstructed, our forests thrive, and the air carries the fragrance of purity—a testament to our commitment to coexist harmoniously with our surroundings.

Above all, this future India stands as a fortress of justice, where fairness reigns supreme, and the law serves as an unwavering shield for the vulnerable and a formidable sword against oppression.

As we stand poised on the brink of a new dawn, let us carry the dreams of the common man within our hearts. Let us march forward, with tears of joy in our eyes, towards a future where the radiance of our nation eclipses all expectations. Together, let us sculpt an India that stands as a testament to hope, unity, and boundless love—a nation we can all hold high with pride.