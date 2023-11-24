A one-day Tech Talk workshop organized by Magic and Tata Technologies to promote entrepreneurship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Ready Engineer project, a CSR initiative of Tata Technologies Group and in association with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at Marathwada Auto Cluster. A special one-day workshop for engineering students called Tech Talk was organized on November 24. Special sessions on Entrepreneurship as a Career Opportunity, Product Innovation in Technical Workshop focusing on Innovation, Product Development, Entrepreneurship and Future Skills among Engineering Students were organized in this workshop.

Giving information about the program, Siddharth Yawalkar, Assistant Manager, CSR Department, Tata Technologies Limited, while explaining the purpose behind this initiative, said that it is being organized under the Ready Engineer project to increase the skills, entrepreneurship among engineering students in medium-sized cities of Maharashtra.

Ashish Garde, Director, Magic, informed about TMIH, India's first online exhibition for startups and MSMEs, and Magic's initiatives in association with Magic and Tata Technology. Also told the purpose behind this workshop.

In the first session of this workshop Abhay Kulkarni, Vice President of Tata Technologies Limited, gave guidance on innovation and product development. In the second session, Ajay Deshkar, Partner, 3D Engineering, interacted with the students on Entrepreneurship - A Career Opportunity. Intelligi Group founder Dr Prashant Pansare guided on Innovation and Expertise. Yogesh Pawar, founder of AI Tech Energy Navitos, a startup incubated at Magic in the third session, revealed his entrepreneurial journey.

In the concluding session of the workshop, Tushar Kanikdale, while highlighting the importance of innovation in design, took the participating students through a special session called Product Design through demonstration.

Around 175 students and faculty from 8 engineering schools of the department participated in this workshop. Sudarshan Dharurkar of Marathwada Auto Cluster, Raghavendra Kulkarni of Magic, Ketaki Tupe, and Krishna Tekale worked hard to make the event a success.