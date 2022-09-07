Aarti of Bhagwan Parshwanath with 1008 lamps

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

The Chaturmas Utsav of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj is being held at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner. On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, a musical aarti of Chinmatani Bhagwan Parshwanath will be held on September 8 with 1008 lamps in the presence of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji in the evening. This will be the first time in the history that such aarti will be performed in the temple. The aarti has been organised by Sanskar manch and Kachner Chaturmas committee members. The Saubhagya Jagruti Manch and Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.