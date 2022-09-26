A’bad HR Forum anniversary celebrated

Aurangabad, Sept 26: Aurangabad HR Forum (AHRF), Destil Education Technology Pvt Ltd and Manjeet Pride Group jointly organized a programme to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the AHRF, recently. CEO of Expert Global for US operation and Managing Director for Indian operation Prashant Deshpande was the chief guest and bioscientist, ex-director of Wockhardt Limited Mumbai Dr M K Sahib was the chief speaker. Young HR manager from Endurance Technologies Sharad Gite narrated the future of HR through his presentation. All the speakers explained the future of diversified fields with the experience of their expertise.

AHRF founder member Yogesh Jadhav spoke about the contribution of team members, mentors and group members in the successful journey of seven years. AHRF conducted 15 learning sessions in Pune and Aurangabad in the last seven years.

Director of Escalating Abilities LLP Dr Soumen Mujumdar moderated the event. Advisor, Endurance Technologies Ram Marlapalle felicitated the guests.

Around 100 HR professionals from Aurangabad, Jalna and surrounding areas were present. Director, Distil Technology Arjun Mishra, director, Manjeet Pride Navin Bagadiya, Deepak Patnayak, Rajesh Jawlekar, Balaji Muley, Abhinav Jadhav and Saurabh Gupta were among those present.