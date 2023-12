Abdul Qayyum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A retired official from Government Press, Abdul Qayyum Abdul Razzaq, died of a brief illness, on Friday morning. He was 89.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at City Chowk Masjid after Namaz-e-Esha and the burial took place at Panchkunwa Qabrastan (Kile Ark), late in the evening.

He is survived by a wife, one daughter and one son (Dr Mohd. Tariq Iqbal).