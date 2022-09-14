Abhinav International School celebrates Hindi Diwas
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 14, 2022 07:30 PM 2022-09-14T19:30:02+5:30 2022-09-14T19:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 14: Abhinav International School celebrated Hindi Divas. Students delivered speeches focussing the Hindi language. For every Indian, ...
Aurangabad, Sept 14:
Abhinav International School celebrated Hindi Divas. Students delivered speeches focussing the Hindi language. For every Indian, the national language is special. Teachers highlighted the importance of Hindi language in their speeches. No one used English language during the whole day and communicated in Rashtra Bhasha only. The programme ended with a poem presented by the Hindi teacher with a vote of thanks.Open in app