Abhishek on Magh purnima

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The panchamrut abhishek of Shri 1008 Chintamani Parswhanath Digambar Jain atishay Kshetra, Kachner will be held online on February 16 on the occasion of Magh Poornima at 8.30 am. All the cultural activities will be telecast through the Zoom app for the devotees who will not be able to attend the programme. The arti will be held in the evening. Temple trustee and organiser Vinod Lohade has appealed to devotees to be present for the programme.