ABTYP mega blood donation camp on September 17

Camp to be held in more than 2000 cities

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

The Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) organised a mega blood donation camp throughout India on September 17. The camp will be held in Aurangabad at Agrasen Bhawan, Pandariba, and Ahimsa Bhavan N-3, between 9 am to 5 pm.

A delegation of the ABTYP met Rajendra Darda, Editor In Chief, Lokmat Group and president of the Sakal Jain Samaj to seek his support for the upcoming blood donation camp. The delegation comprised of ABTYP Aurangabad president Vivek Bagrecha, vice president Vimlesh G Sethiya, Ankur Luniya, Saurabh Nahata, Jayesh Surana, Rajesh Mutha, Vikas Sethiya, former president Pankaj Sankhala, Mayur Achha, MBDD convenor Rajkumar Banthiya. This mega blood donation drive is being organized all over the world, in which it will be organized in more than 2000 cities. This donation camp has been registered at 10 places in Aurangabad city and two to four more camps are expected to be set up here. This will be one of the biggest blood donation drives with a goal to hold 1000 camps nationwide. The BTYP has decided to break their previous record of collecting 1 lakh units of blood. The camp is receiving special support from the National Health Mission (NHM).