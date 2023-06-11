AC spares stolen from GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves stole costly spare parts of several air-conditioners (AC) in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). As a result, the ACs in several departments are defunct. The board of visitors has raised a question on the security management in GMCH.

The members of the board has brought the issue of defunct AC in GMCH to the fore through a video. It was found that costly spares of five ACs were stolen and the number is likely to be increase. Moreover, the incidents of vehicle and mobile phone thefts in GMCH were also on a rise in the past few days.

Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said that information about the thefts of spares will be obtained.

Board member Mohsin Ahmed said, the costly spares were stolen and what was the security department was doing. The responsibilities should be fixed in this regard.