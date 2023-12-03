Academic term & vacation schedule for health sciences students released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) released the academic term and vacation schedule for the academic year 2023-24.

During the academic year, students of all health science colleges and institutes affiliated to MUHS will have to follow the academic terms and vacations. There will be 270 working days, including the examination period.

Working days

---The first term which began on August 1, will end on January 31, 2024, with a total of 184 teaching days.

--The second term will be from February 1 to July 31, 2024 (182 teaching days)

Vacation schedule

The students and colleges will have summer vacation from May 16 to 30, 2024 while 15 days of winter vacation have already ended on November 19, 2023.

The academic term of most undergraduate courses (second, third and fourth year) will commence on February 1, 2024. The cut-off date will be intimated separately for the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students after the admission process is completed.

The second and third semesters of Nursing began on August 1 while the date of commencement of the fourth semester is February 1, 2024. The university said that the programme of examinations will be notified separately before the three months of commencement of the examination.