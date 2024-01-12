ACB secures 9th in Cleanliness Survey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) has secured ninth position in all the Cantonment Boards in India under the Cleanliness Survey 2023.

The survey is conducted by the union Ministry of Urban Affairs. There were 40 parameters to be fulfilled by the cantonment boards as a part of the survey which was held by the third party.

The surveying agency examined service level; citizens response and garbage free etc. The efforts put in by the ACB officials and personnel yielded results and the board got a berth in top 10 list of the Cantonment Boards.